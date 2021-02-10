IL expanding vaccine eligibility to people with certain conditions

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois is expanding Phase 1B vaccine eligibility on February 25 to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC.
Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities.
State officials say the vaccine supply has increased by nearly 30 percent, including a 5 percent increase this week.
The state will begin working with local health departments and other providers across the state to include these additional higher-risk individuals into their community vaccination plans in the weeks ahead.
This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- Diabetes
- Heart Condition
- Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary Disease
- Sickle Cell Disease
Illinois’ current statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate is 3.3 percent as of February 10 – the lowest rate since July 2020.
As of Tuesday, the total in Illinois was 1,150,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,686 total deaths.
Wednesday numbers are expected to be updated after noon.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,632 cases, 44 deaths
- White County - 1,552 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,283 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 510 cases, 9 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.