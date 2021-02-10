EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through until 6:00 p.m. Thursday. There is an Ice Storm Warning in effect for Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Webster, and McLean counties in western Kentucky. This includes Madisonville, Central City, Greenville, Hartford, and Beaver Dam.
On Alert for Freezing rain mixing with snow through early Thursday. High temps will remain below freezing in upper 20s to 30-degrees. There is the possibility of ice accumulation 0.10″ to 0.20″ with the greatest ice potential setting up in western Kentucky. Occasional periods of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will lead to travel concerns…especially if you commute early or in the evening.
Thursday, occasional snow with minor snow accumulations of 1-inch or less. High temps will only reach the upper 20s. In the wake of the snow, temps nosedive into the teens Thursday night. Areas north of Interstate 64 are scheduled to receive 1-2 inches today through Thursday.
A gigantic blast of Arctic air this weekend will sink high temps into the upper teens to low 20s along with wind chills below zero. Sunday morning, lows will cascade into the single digits along with below zero wind chills. Monday, temps will drop to zero with high temps only in the mid to upper teens. Partly sunny along with scattered flurries through the day.
