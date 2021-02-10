Green River District Health Dept. closing Thursday; will reschedule vaccine appointments

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - All Green River District Health Department clinics and offices in their seven-county service area will be closed Thursday.
This including COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
They say patients that had an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination will be contacted by phone to reschedule their appointment as soon as possible.
For the people worried about getting out in Evansville, Joseph Payton will have more about how you should handle missing your vaccine appointment, tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.