Gibson County handles snowstorm; prepares for ice

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, cleanup wrapped up for the day after Monday night’s snowstorm.
Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw said that as of Tuesday, there were no injuries as a result of the weather.
He commended Princeton drivers for keeping people safe despite the snow.
Princeton residents that spoke with 14 News reported minimal troubles.
Larry Matthews, who was in town shoveling, said the snow isn’t his favorite, but he can still handle it.
“I’m old enough. I don’t care for snow much anymore,” he said. “But it’s nice, it’s pretty.”
He said that the country roads were the main issues he encountered while driving.
McGraw said that the real concern is the ice storm forecasted for the rest of the week.
He urged Gibson County residents to plan trips ahead of time.
He said folks will need extra time to account for driving slower, taking it easy on turns, and maintaining at least five or six car lengths between themselves and the car in front of them.
