Fire at home of neglected elderly woman ruled arson

Fire at home of neglected elderly woman ruled arson
Fire at Pike Co. home ruled arson
By Brady Williams and Jill Lyman | February 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:52 PM

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say the fire at Pike County home where a woman was previously found covered in flies and filth, was intentional.

[Previous: Elderly woman found covered in flies and filth dies nearly 2 weeks later]

Authorities say they discovered the woman inside the home while they were serving a search warrant for stolen items.

Sara Deffendall was arrested on several charges, including neglect.

Sara Deffendall
Sara Deffendall (Source: Pike Co. Sheriff's Office)

While we were working on the story a few weeks later, we discovered the home burned down a few days before our report.

We also learned the elderly victim died at the hospital the day before the fire.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.