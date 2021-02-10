Fire at home of neglected elderly woman ruled arson

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say the fire at Pike County home where a woman was previously found covered in flies and filth, was intentional.
Authorities say they discovered the woman inside the home while they were serving a search warrant for stolen items.
Sara Deffendall was arrested on several charges, including neglect.
While we were working on the story a few weeks later, we discovered the home burned down a few days before our report.
We also learned the elderly victim died at the hospital the day before the fire.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call the arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.
Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $5,000.
