EVSC to receive over $24M from CARES 2.0 funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC is set to receive over $24 million as part of Indiana’s CARES 2.0 funding.
The State Department of Education has announced school districts across the state will share in over $881 million.
Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner says the funds will help schools focus on areas of education most impacted by the pandemic this far.
Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Warrick County schools will receive $2.6 million, and North Gibson Schools will receive $1.2 million.
Those numbers are expected to be finalized later this year.
