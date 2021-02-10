EVSC to receive over $24M from CARES 2.0 funding

By 14 News Staff | February 9, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 8:58 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC is set to receive over $24 million as part of Indiana’s CARES 2.0 funding.

The State Department of Education has announced school districts across the state will share in over $881 million.

Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner says the funds will help schools focus on areas of education most impacted by the pandemic this far.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Warrick County schools will receive $2.6 million, and North Gibson Schools will receive $1.2 million.

Those numbers are expected to be finalized later this year.

