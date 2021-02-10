EPD and Vanderburgh Deputies announce blitz to combat dangerous driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department announced the start of the Blitz 107.
Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, officials say it’ll run from February 26 to March 21.
Police say this will help both agencies combat dangerous driving surrounding the holiday. The agencies both have new tools to help.
“The average DUI costs a citizen $10,000. That’s a lot of money, a lot of money for anyone to have. Even more than that, it could cost you your life or someone you knows life, a loved one. We’re not out here to punish people by arresting them and locking them up, but we are out here to make our communities and neighborhoods safer,” said EPD Assistant Chief Phil Smith.
One of the new tools is an oral fluid detector that will help the agencies pinpoint drivers under the influence of alcohol.
The other tool can more accurately detect high speeds from a farther distance.
