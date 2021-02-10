Baptist Health Madisonville establishes COVID-19 vaccine appointment phone line

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Beginning on Thursday, patients who prefer to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the phone will be able to do so.
Vaccine appointments have only been available to schedule through the online portal. Starting on February 11, people will be able set up appointments at Baptist Health Madisonville by calling 270-825-7330.
Officials say this phone line is only for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine and not appointments or procedures of any other nature.
“As Baptist Health Madisonville continues to work with the state for vaccine distribution, it is our mission to help you and members of your family to be informed of current availability of the vaccine, guidelines for eligibility and up-to-date vaccine information,” Baptist Health Madisonville President Robert Ramey said in a press release.
If anyone reaches voicemail when calling the vaccine appointment line, please leave a message and their call will be returned by a scheduler based upon the patient’s eligibility status.
The phone lines will be manned Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m until 4:00 p.m.
Click here to visit Kentucky’s state website for updated information on vaccine sites and eligible tiers.
Kentucky is currently vaccinating people in tier 1A and 1B, prioritizing those persons age 70 or older.
