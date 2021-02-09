You can reschedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment if you feel unsafe driving in winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re worried about getting to your Deaconess vaccination appointment due to the weather we’re supposed to have over the next few days, you can reschedule your appointment, according to Deaconess Health Vaccine Clinic Director Andrew Schenk.
To reschedule, you can call 211 or 866-211-9966.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Schenk said they had a few people reschedule but said most of all of their appointments are still coming. He said they also had a few people come to get the shot early.
”What we really want everyone to know is to stay safe, and if it’s bad where they live, with the roads and they don’t feel like they can safely get to us, they should reschedule, and we’ll make sure that they’ll get a vaccine,” said Schenk.
As for the Deaconess vaccine clinic itself, Schenk said they’re going to stay open unless there is a state of emergency.
In Wabash County, health officials also allowed people to come Tuesday and get their vaccine early if they had an appointment scheduled after 3 p.m.
If you happen to miss your appointment, Schenk said they’ll give you your vaccine the next time you can get to them.
