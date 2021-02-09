EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Winter Weather Advisory will end at 6:00 a.m. On Alert for slick spots due to snow and sleet. High temps will hover near freezing during the afternoon.
Another winter mix set-ups late tonight through Thursday morning. There is the possibility of up to 0.25″ of ice accumulation. High temps Wednesday will hover below freezing.
Thursday, windy with occasional morning snow with minor snow accumulations possible. High temps will only reach the upper 20s. In the wake of the snow, temps nosedive into the low teens Thursday night.
Another shot of Arctic air this weekend will sink high temps into the upper teens to low 20s. Sunday morning, lows will cascade into the single digits along with below zero wind chills. Monday morning, temps will drop to zero.
