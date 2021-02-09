Warrick Co. Health Depart. holds vaccination clinic for senior apartment complex

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some older folks may have a hard time actually getting to their vaccine appointment.
Governor Boone Square Apartments in Boonville is home to seniors and residents with disabilities.
To keep those from having to venture out for their vaccine, the Warrick County Health Department brought the vaccine to them by holding a vaccination clinic.
All fourteen Governor Boone Square residents and some community members got vaccinated Monday thanks to the clinic.
Property manager Toni Price said she’s thankful residents can comfortably get the vaccine and hopes it brings back some normalcy.
“Hopefully we can bring back our activities because they’ve all pretty much had to stay in their apartments,” Price said. “Social distancing has limited anything they can do together in a group, so we’re really looking forward to that.”
Warrick County Health Department will be back to put on another clinic next month so the residents can get their second dose.
They also plan to hold clinics for other senior living centers in the area.
