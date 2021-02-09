UE announces May graduation ceremony dates for 2020 and 2021 classes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is planning in-person graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021.
The school says the commencement that was supposed to take place in May 2020, is now set for Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7 p.m.
The following are the graduation times for 2021:
- Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.: Class of 2021, College of Education and Health Sciences and College of Engineering and Computer Science
- Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m.: Class of 2021, William L. Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences and Schroeder Family School of Business Administration
Ceremonies will be held at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.
School officials say all ceremonies are pending approval from the Vanderburgh County Department of Health.
