IN teachers send Gov. Holcomb a letter asking for COVID-19 vaccination plan changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana teachers sent Governor Holcomb a letter Monday asking him to make room for teachers in the COVID-19 vaccination line.
The letter was sent on behalf of the 2,100 teachers in Southwest Indiana telling the Governor that they put their own health and the health of their family members at risk each time they walk into their school buildings.
They say they aren’t asking to step in front of anyone who’s older or at high risk but to be included among them in priority.
“We need to make the Governor aware while we are working hard and do want to be in school with our kids, we don’t want to be overlooked when it comes to our safety and to our health,” said President of the North Gibson Education Association, Jason Clark.
The teachers have asked for Governor Holcomb to do as neighboring states have done and communicate a plan that includes vaccinating teachers. They have asked for a response by February 17.
