Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances sees decline in participation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances group is calling on more citizens to get involved.
City Coordinator Adrienne Carrico says they’ve seen a decline in participation over the past five years.
The purpose of the alliances is to be a link between citizens and the city.
Eight out of the 12 Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances are actively participating.
“You don’t have to be an appointed member to participate in the neighborhood alliances. We welcome everybody to attend meetings,” said Carrico.
Organizers say each alliance needs nine board members.
The board members are appointed by the mayor and city commissioners.
