Organizers ask public to help fund new dog park in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers for a new dog park in Newburgh are asking for the public’s help to fund their project.
The organizers for the Pippero Pup Park are wanting to build a one-acre dog park inside of Friedman Park.
They say they are halfway to reaching their $50,000 goal.
The park will have areas designated for large and small dogs, water fountains, a shelter, and a dog washing station.
Organizers say corporate sponsors have been a big help so far, and they hope that more businesses will reach out to help complete the project.
“Our hope is that we have some businesses out there that will come forward and sponsor. We have the Duells from Duells Kia, and they sponsored plus Bea’s Sweet Treats,” said Laurel Meney. “These businesses came forward to offer to sponsor, and that is so helpful to get us to that $25,000 mark.”
To donate, you can click here.
Organizers say they hope to have the park opened up this spring.
