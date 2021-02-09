OCTC participates in statewide rapid 3D printing drill

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Community and Technical College is one of five Kentucky colleges that participated in a statewide rapid 3D printing drill.
The event saw them manufacture critical supplies in the event of future emergencies.
It’s known as the Rapid Response Additive Manufacturing Initiative. It focuses on making personal protective equipment with 3D printers; specifically, headbands for face shields.
We’re told the initiative came about last spring when there was a lack of PPE during the pandemic.
All five colleges ran continuously for 72 hours. The goal was to keep the 3D printing machines running and make as many parts as possible in the 72-hour timeframe.
The OCTC team produced 344 pieces with a 97.38% success rate.
“With the rapid manufacturing and the 3D printing now, you can take the 3D models and quickly generate a plastic piece,” explained OCTC Program Coordinator Richard Hall.
Since the school purchased these 3D printers, they are going to be offering new courses in the fall teaching students how to operate the machines. OCTC says they were able to purchase the equipment through grant money.
