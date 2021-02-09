1 new COVID-19 death in Hopkins Co., Green River District reports 129 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 129 additional cases but no new deaths.
Of those new cases, 86 are in Daviess County, 23 are in Henderson County, eight are in Ohio County, seven are in Hancock County, four are in McLean County and there’s one new case in Webster County.
The district has seen a total of 19,011 cases throughout the seven-county region since the coronavirus began. Of those reported cases, 15,188 community members have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 20 new cases Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they recorded a total of 3,700 cases in the county. Of those cases, 3,011 people have made recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 565 active cases in the community.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,872 cases, 145 deaths, 7,079 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,644 cases, 50 deaths, 2,468 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,700 cases, 124 deaths, 3,011 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,238 cases, 45 deaths, 1,821 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,080 cases, 57 deaths, 3,203 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,109 cases, 16 deaths, 854 recovered
- McLean Co. - 797 cases, 26 deaths, 647 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,181 cases, 11 deaths, 1,007 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 734 cases, 14 deaths, 577 recovered
