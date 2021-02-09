Louisville man arrested after high speed chase in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after a police chase in Ohio County.
Kentucky State Police say they were called just after 7 p.m. Monday after a caller reported a red car was ramming another vehicle in an apparent road-rage incident.
Troopers say Beaver Dam Police and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect’s car, and pulled it over.
They say the driver took off from the traffic stop, nearly hitting a Beaver Dam Police Officer.
Troopers say they spotted the car on U.S. 231 and KY 369, and tried to pull the driver over again.
They say the driver wouldn’t stop, and a chase started eastbound on the Western KY Parkway.
Troopers say speeds reached more than 100 mph.
The chase went into Grayson County, where they say the driver crossed the median and drove eastbound into the westbound lane.
Troopers say the car stopped when it ran out of gas, and the driver started running.
They say he was quickly caught and taken to jail.
Troopers say 26-year-old Rex White, of Louisville, is charged with:
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer
- Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Off - Methamphetamine
