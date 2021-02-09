ISP: Woman killed after hitting semi on I-69, 1 person arrested.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person has died in a crash on I-69 in Daviess County, Indiana.
Troopers were called to the scene just before 5 Monday night after a semi crashed into an SUV.
According to Indiana State Police, Allen Weldy was driving the semi and missed his exit.
Officials say instead of getting off at the next exit, he decided to make a U-turn at a crossover, which blocked lanes of traffic.
That’s when troopers say Susan Yoo of Indianapolis tried to slam on her brakes to avoid hitting the semi but couldn’t stop in time.
Officials say her SUV slid off the road went into an embankment before stopping in a ditch.
They say she died on the scene.
Weldy was taken in for a chemical test and was found to have methamphetamines in his system.
He was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Jail.
