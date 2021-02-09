ISP: Crews respond to early morning crashing involving 3 semis in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Troopers responded to a crash involving three semis in White County Tuesday morning.
Troopers say that call came in around 2:15 a.m.
Through the preliminary investigation, troopers say all three semis were traveling eastbound on I-64 near the Indiana state line.
They say one of the semi’s trailer started to fish-tail and jack-knifed before overturning, which blocked both eastbound lanes.
That’s when troopers say another semi ran into the overturned semi.
Authorities say the third semi was unable to stop due to the road conditions and ran off the roadway and into the median. They say the third semi also struck the overturned semi before coming to a final stop.
The driver of the overturned semi and the driver of the third semi were taken to an area hospital with injuries.
The driver of the overturned semi was identified as 28-year-old Liu Weiqi of Loa Angeles. Troopers say he was issued a citation for Driving too Fast for Conditions.
