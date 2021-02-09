IL reports 1 new COVID related death in Edwards Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 2,082 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths on Tuesday.
The total in Illinois now sits at 1,150,170 confirmed cases and 19,686 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there is one new death in Edwards County.
It also shows six new cases in our local counties
It includes three new cases in Wabash County and one new case in Wayne, White, and Edwards Counties.
There were no new deaths reported in our area.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,632 cases, 44 deaths
- White County - 1,552 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,283 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 510 cases, 9 deaths
