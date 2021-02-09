Hopkins Co. schools expanding in person learning to 4 days a week

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Board of Education has voted to expand in-person learning to four days a week starting Feb. 25.
School officials say Wednesdays will continue to be used for remote learning and deep cleaning.
Parents will still have the choice for their students to be enrolled in the Remote Learning Program.
They are asked to notify their school by Friday, Feb. 19, if their child will be switching to a different learning model.
To allow time to prepare school buildings for the return of more students, all students will use remote learning from Monday, Feb. 22, through Wednesday, Feb. 24.
There will also be virtual learning from April 12 - April 16, the week following Spring Break.
School officials say the decision was made because of loss of student learning, community input, and the social and emotional health of students.
They say they now have rapid testing by school nurses, as well as staff vaccinations.
The district will continue to follow Kentucky’s Healthy at School Guidelines. Please note the following:
● Parents should not send their children to school if they are sick or show symptoms of infectious illness. Contact the school nurse to request a COVID test. These tests will be performed in the vehicle outside the school building. Hopkins County Health Department recommendations for when sick children may return to school are posted on the district’s COVID website (link below).
● Masks will be worn at all times except when students are eating.
● Social distancing of 6 feet will be observed as much as possible.
● Wednesdays will continue to be used for remote learning and deep cleaning.
● All campuses will be closed to outside foot traffic.
● Seating charts will be maintained for contact tracing purposes.
