Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5

By Bethany Miller | February 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 10:47 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 5 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:

  • Avery Kelley (Memorial)
    • 12 pts in 3A Semifinal win vs Heritage Hills
    • 19 pts in 3A Title win vs Gibson Southern
  • Natalie Niehaus (Castle)
    • 15 pts in 4A Semifinal win vs Harrison
    • 19 pts in 4A Title win vs North
  • Emma Gray (Forest Park)
    • 14 pts in 2A Semifinal win vs Perry Central, hit 3 3-pointers in 1st half
    • Rangers went on to win 2A Title game vs Mater Dei
  • Destin Allen (Webster Co.)
    • 19 pts, 7 rebounds in win vs Henderson Co.

Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Thursday on 14 News at 10.

