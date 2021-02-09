Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 5 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Avery Kelley (Memorial)
- 12 pts in 3A Semifinal win vs Heritage Hills
- 19 pts in 3A Title win vs Gibson Southern
- Natalie Niehaus (Castle)
- 15 pts in 4A Semifinal win vs Harrison
- 19 pts in 4A Title win vs North
- Emma Gray (Forest Park)
- 14 pts in 2A Semifinal win vs Perry Central, hit 3 3-pointers in 1st half
- Rangers went on to win 2A Title game vs Mater Dei
- Destin Allen (Webster Co.)
- 19 pts, 7 rebounds in win vs Henderson Co.
Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Thursday on 14 News at 10.
