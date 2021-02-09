Henderson Co. Judge-Executive to present to a Kentucky House committee about Ellis Park

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Henderson County’s Judge Executive will be presenting to a Kentucky House committee about the significance of Ellis Park on Wednesday.
Judge-Executive Brad Schneider says he’s going to do everything in his power while talking to the committee on Wednesday to make sure the committee understands the importance of Ellis Park.
As we’ve previously reported, for more than ten years, Ellis Park’s Historical Horse Racing machines have been a huge hit with customers as well as a financial boom to the track.
However, the Kentucky Supreme Court recently ruled these games are illegal.
If this decision is not overturned, Schneider says it would be devastating for Henderson and the Tri-State.
“If Senate Bill 120 is not passed, if the House doesn’t support legalizing once and for all, historical racing games, Ellis Park will close. All its history, all its economic potential, all of its cultural connection to our community will be wiped off the map, it’ll be finished,” explained Schneider. “And how much of a travesty will that be.”
Around 3:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday, the Senate voted in favor of Bill 120, 22 to 15.
We should note that local state Senator Robby Mills was a no vote.
Once the Senate and the House pass their version, they’ll go to a conference committee to try and iron out any differences and come out with a final piece of legislation.
