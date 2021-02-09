EWSU announces changes to heavy trash pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Changes are being made to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s heavy trash pickup.
Officials say the service has moved from two dedicated heavy trash days annually to pickups scheduled by customers as often as every two weeks. The only exception is during fall leaf collection, which runs November through mid-December.
EWSU asks customers to call the Republic Services Customer Resource Center at 800-886-3345 to schedule a pickup for a specific day.
One item is accepted per pickup except for items that are usually a pair. This includes a mattress and a box spring or a table and chairs.
Allowable items include:
• Appliances – Such as a stove, washer, dryer, water heater, and refrigerator or freezer with refrigerants removed and tagged by a certified professional – and meeting the City’s safety guidelines regarding disposal
• Carpet – One rolled section that is less than 4 feet long and 2 feet around
• Electronics – Stereo, radio, etc.
• Furniture – Such as a sofa, table, chair, mattress, box spring, dresser or bookcase
• Household items and tools – Like a rake or shovel
• Limited construction and building material – In one container; no boxes, bags, loose piles or stacks
Items not allowed include:
• Auto parts – Like batteries and tires
• Electronics – TV, computer, computer parts or accessories
• Construction materials – Such as concrete blocks, bricks, steel poles or privacy fencing
• Hazardous materials – Any materials that are hazardous to humans or animals
Bulky items that cannot be reasonably lifted by two people or will not fit inside the collection truck, such as a swing set, are considered a special collection and will not be accepted. Customers may ask Republic Services or another disposal service provider for a quote on the cost of removal.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.