EPD investigating stolen trailer, asking for public’s help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a stolen trailer.
Below are pictures of the reportedly stolen trailer. The SUV in the pictures is the suspect vehicle.
Police say the SUV appears to be a red, older model Ford Explorer.
They say the trailer was taken from MetroNet in the 3700 block of Communications Way on February 7.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call EPD’s Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967 or the We-Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.