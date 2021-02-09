Drivers should expect more slick roads, ice on the way

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Freezing rain could lead to significant ice accumulation, especially in Western Kentucky.
We spoke with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials Tuesday about their roadwork prep for more frigid weather.
Keirsten Jaggers with KYTC says crews are preparing for a quarter to a half inch of ice on roads between now and Thursday.
Crews have been laying a special brine on the roads that is effective in colder conditions.
Jaggers says they’re doing all they can to monitor and keep roads clear, but sometimes it’s safest is to just stay home.
“I think people think we can magically make it go away, you know? They’re going to be checking and working on it, but at a certain point, you just can’t go because it’s so slick outside, and there’s nothing we can do because it’s so cold,” said Jaggers.
She says drivers should keep in mind the possibility of falling trees and branches blocking roads.
They should also be alert for slow-moving trucks treating bridges, overpasses, and other potential trouble spots.
Daviess County officials say they have their salt supply ready.
McLean County Schools say they will be virtual Wednesday due to weather.
