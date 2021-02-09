Police: Man in custody after officers respond to person with a gun call at Taco Bell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms to 14 News that crews are responding to the Taco Bell on Green River Road for a person with a gun.
Police say a man came into the restaurant and threatened to shoot his girlfriend. When police arrived, we’re told the suspect allegedly tried to get police to shoot him. They say the suspect visibly had a gun with him when they arrived.
Police say they de-escalated the situation and took the man into custody. He hasn’t been officially arrested as of right now.
We’ll continue to update this story when more information is made available.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.