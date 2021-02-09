On Alert for freezing rain, extreme cold, chance of snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures hovered in the mid 20s through the day on Tuesday. Our next weather system will bring freezing rain into the southern half of the Tri-State. Best chance for significant ice accumulations has shifted a little farther south, but is still a concern for Hopkins, Muhlenberg and southern Ohio County. Areas along and just south of the Ohio River will see a wintry mix/light freezing rain beginning on Wednesday before dawn and continuing through Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will remain below freezing. Mainly dry on Friday, but we are on alert Saturday through Monday for extreme cold and possibly more snow Saturday night and Sunday. High temps will remain below freezing through the period, and lows may bottom out below zero by Monday morning.