Youth movement lifts Castle girls to sectional crown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday saw a fantastic day of IHSAA postseason hoops, as several teams were crowned as sectional champions in southwest Indiana.
In Class 4A, it was Castle, who took home the title there. The Knights avenged their loss to North in last year’s sectional championship game, with a 69-54 win. Ky Hay Swope and Natalie Niehaus scored 19, while Devyn Barton had 18 points, to lead the Knights’ charge. Castle now has a conference championship and sectional title to its name, all, without a single senior on its roster.
“Experience is priceless,” said Castle girls head basketball coach, Bob Meier. “You know, getting here and being able to breathe and not let the moment get a hold of you, so just by letting getting some of them some minutes the last few years and getting a lot of them a lot of minutes this year, has allowed them to settle into their position, settle into their role and they’ve stepped up and done a great job. It was a team effort; they’ll enjoy this win.”
“I think we’ve been moving the ball really well and incorporating everybody into the offense, and I think it’s been really working out,” said Castle sophomore guard Devyn Barton. “We’re just gonna keep on going, we’re a really young team, so I mean we’ll come back next year too, but we’ll see how far we get this year and keep on working.”
So, Castle now heads to the 4A regional round, where they will face, Franklin, Saturday morning, up in Bedford.
Here are the other IHSAA regional matchups of local interest, all games next Saturday morning and night:
In the Class 3A regional semifinals, at Charlestown H.S., it will be Washington taking on Rushville, and then Memorial will go up against Silver Creek.
In the Class 2A regional semifinals, at Crawford County H.S., Forest Park will get a tall test, as they take on defending state champ, Linton-Stockton.
In the Class 1A regional semifinals, played at Springs Valley H.S., it’ll be an exact rematch of last year’s regional, as Tecumseh will face Lanesville, and then defending state champ, Loogootee, gets Trinity Lutheran.
All the morning winners will play for their respective regional championship, next Saturday night.
