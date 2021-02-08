EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Snow likely this evening through tonight. Snow accumulation 1-inch or less. Areas north of Interstate 64...1-2 inches.
After scattered snow early, we dry things back out for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Then wintry mix and freezing rain are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now, it seems likely we will get at least a light glazing of ice from that system, but some models are even hinting at the possibility of up to 0.25″ of ice. That is why we have added Alert Days for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Snow likely Thursday, but it too early to tell for sure how much snow we will get from that system. Once that system moves out, temperatures nosedive with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs in the upper teens to low 20s this weekend.
ALERT DAYS: MON, TUE & WED
