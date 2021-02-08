Winter Weather Advisory

After scattered snow early, we dry things back out for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Then wintry mix and freezing rain are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now, it seems likely we will get at least a light glazing of ice from that system, but some models are even hinting at the possibility of up to 0.25″ of ice. That is why we have added Alert Days for Tuesday night and Wednesday.