USI students return to in-person classes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI students are back in the classroom.
USI started their semester under a virtual class schedule back in January. In-person learning is back underway as of Monday morning.
Students on campus tell us they’ve seen most of their classmates wearing masks and following health guidelines.
“It’s actually kind of cool to see that a lot of the people who are back now were adjusting pretty well. Everyone is wearing their masks, and are being socially distant. I’m not really used to that. So that’s kind of cool,” said USI sophomore Makenna Bourff.
University President Dr. Ronald Rochon is encouraging students to continue to be diligent by practicing health and safety guidelines.
