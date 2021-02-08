UE Men’s Basketball Ticket Update

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -In response to Governor Holcomb’s executive order and in consultation with the Vanderburgh County Health Commission, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, VenuWorks and other local health authorities, the Ford Center will open to 25% capacity for the three remaining University of Evansville men’s basketball games.
Beginning Tuesday, February 9, previous season ticket holders will have exclusive access to purchase tickets to the final three home games (2/14 vs. Indiana State, 2/26-27 vs. Missouri State).
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Carson Center Ticket Office at (812) 488-2237 beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9. Seats must be purchased in socially distanced seating pods of two or four and the best available seats will be assigned at the time of purchase. All available tickets will be $15. Specific seat requests, including regular season ticket locations, will not be accommodated. Purchased tickets will ONLY be available for pickup from Ford Center will call beginning two hours before tip-off for each game that is purchased.
Tickets will be available online at Tickermaster.com to the general public beginning the morning of Thursday, February 11, and will remain on sale until 25% of Ford Center capacity is reached.
As a way to honor first responders at the Feb. 14 game against Indiana State, available lower bowl tickets will be donated so first responders and frontline essential workers. First responders include police, firefighters and ambulance/paramedics while the frontline essential workers consist of doctors and hospital workers who have put everything on the line in the battle against COVID-19. An allotment of tickets has been dispersed to several of these organizations within the City of Evansville.
For the game on the 14th, upper bowl tickets will be for the general public while both lower and upper bowl will be on sale for both games in the Missouri State series.
Please call or text the Carson Center Ticket Office at (812) 488-2237 with any questions or to purchase your tickets.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
