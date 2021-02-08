4 new local Hoosier COVID deaths reported; Vanderburgh Co. has 33 new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,065 new cases and 58 more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier state is now at 640,744 confirmed positive cases and 11,459 deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, and Posey Counties.
It shows 33 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, 18 new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,603 cases, 356 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,780 cases, 101 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,177 cases, 137 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,681 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,529 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,940 cases, 79 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,085 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,258 cases, 29 deaths
