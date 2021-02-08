New Indiana school COVID-19 guidelines begin Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New guidelines will be in place for schools Monday after Indiana state officials loosened quarantine and contact tracing rules.
The new guidelines say students and staff no longer have to quarantine or contact trace if they’re exposed to COVID-19 in class as long as they were three feet apart and wearing a mask.
If there’s no mask, quarantine is required.
EVSC officials say they’re on top of it.
”We made it very much a focus on prioritizing social distancing. So our classrooms, the vast majority of them have been arranged to give you six feet of distancing,” said Jason Woebkenberg, the EVSC chief communications officer.
While the usual 14 days is still required in cases of prolonged illness, the state will allow quarantine periods that are 10 or seven days under specific circumstances.
