2 new COVID deaths in Hopkins Co.; 119 new local cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County’s coronavirus dashboard is showing two new deaths and 37 more cases from over the weekend. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had a total of 3,680 cases. Of those cases, 2,941 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 616 active cases in the community.
On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 82 new cases.
Of those new cases, 29 are in Henderson County, 25 are in Ohio County, 18 are in Daviess County, five are in Webster County, three are in McLean County, and there is one new case in both Hancock and Union Counties.
Green River health officials say they have recorded 18,882 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Of those cases, 14,857 people have made recoveries.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,786 cases, 145 deaths, 6,878 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,638 cases, 49 deaths, 2,468 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,230 cases, 45 deaths, 1,786 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,057 cases, 57 deaths, 3,166 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,108 cases, 16 deaths, 838 recovered
- McLean Co. - 793 cases, 26 deaths, 629 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,181 cases, 11 deaths, 994 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 727 cases, 14 deaths, 566 recovered
