Madisonville man pleads guilty in Okla. child sexual abuse case

TULSA CO., Okla. (WFIE) - A Madisonville, Kentucky, man charged in a child sexual abuse case, has pleaded guilty, 12 years after authorities say the crime happened.
Court records out of Oklahoma show 72-year-old James Elton Hendrix, of Madisonville, was arrested in 2018.
The affidavit shows the victim claimed the abuse happened several times in various locations, including Kentucky.
Hendrix is charged with one count of child sexual abuse from 2009 in Oklahoma.
He had a $25,000 bond, but was released shortly after his 2018 arrest in Tulsa County.
Court records show a jury trial was canceled late last month, and there was a plea hearing Monday morning.
Court officials tell us Hendrix was sentenced to three years, suspended to probation, and he must register as a sex offender.
