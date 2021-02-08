Local bars host spaced out Super Bowl watchers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Of course, the big game is also a big evening for bars and restaurants.
Leroy’s Tavern is hosting fans during the Bucs-Chiefs game, with free snacks, and they’re also giving away gift certificates. Tables are spaced out six feet a part, and patrons are asked to wear their masks whenever they get up to walk around.
Leroy’s owner Terri Carl says the shut down was difficult, and she appreciates anyone who comes to support her local business.
“We have the most respectful customers in the world. I have nothing but good things to say about the people who come in to Leroy’s. They’re all very well with their masks. They know we’re all in this together, and you have to make sure. One thing we do know, is the customers here at Leroy’s, they’re very respectful of each other,” said Carl.
Carl tells us she recently got her first COVID vaccine, and she encourages everyone to get one to help things get back to normal.
