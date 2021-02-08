Givance and Newton lead Aces in road loss to Loyola

CHICAGO, IL. (WFIE) - The junior duo of Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton combined to score 33 points in a hard-fought 69-58 defeat at Loyola on Sunday afternoon inside Gentile Arena.
Givance recorded 17 points while going 5-for-5 from the line while Newton knocked down 8 out of 11 attempts to finish with 16. Noah Frederking connected on four of his five outside tries to finish with 14 for the Purple Aces (8-10, 6-6 MVC). Loyola (17-3, 12-1 MVC) had four players finish in double figures, led by Braden Norris, who led all players with 19 points. Cameron Krutwig finished with another double-double, posting 14 points and 11 boards.
“I told our guys that we are trying to grow as a program and as a team. We need to have the right approach – you either win big or get ready to win big. In the second half, we narrowed our vision and had a great approach – we tried to win the next four minutes,” Aces head coach Todd Lickliter said. “Facing a team that is first in the league and offense and defense while receiving votes in the top 25 is a big test for us but we fought to the end and did a lot of stuff right.”
A 1-for-5 start by UE saw the Ramblers take a 5-2 lead before Jawaun Newton found Jax Levitch cutting to the basket to score the Aces second field goal of the game. Evansville’s defense had a nice start, forcing five turnovers in the opening five minutes. In Saturday’s game, the Ramblers turned it over just six times in the entire contest.
Shamar Givance, who tallied a game-high 10 points in the first half, connected on a field goal that cut Loyola’s advantage to 7-6 at the 15:25 mark. Over the next 7:33, the Aces would be held scoreless while the Ramblers added nine unanswered points to go up 16-6. Givance ended the stretch with a 3-pointer. Evansville was 0-for-6 with four turnovers during the scoreless drought.
Loyola led by as many as 13 in the opening period and would hold that deficit at the break, leading 30-17. Both teams had 10 turnovers in the first half.
Noah Frederking opened the second half with a triple to get the Aces within 10, but over the next two minutes, Loyola converted a pair of field goals to open up a 14-point lead. Frederking converted another triple before an and-one by Givance saw the Aces make it a 36-28 game inside of the 17-minute mark.
UE’s rally continued. After going 2-of-2 from long range on Saturday, Trey Hall knocked down a triple with 11:34 left in the game to cut the Loyola lead to four – 41-37. The Ramblers responded with seven in a row as the half moved past the midway point before a jumper by Newton at the 7:45 mark made it a single-digit game – 48-39. The sixth field goal of the game by Newton, coupled with the fourth outside shot by Frederking, saw the Aces claw back within four tallies with exactly five minutes on the clock.
Following a time out, the Ramblers converted on the offensive end and used a Keith Clemons triple to go back up by nine with just over two minutes left and would fend off the Evansville challenge to finish with a 69-58 win. The Ramblers finished the game shooting 57.9% with the Aces checking in at 42.0%.
Next up for UE is a home-and-home against Indiana State. The Aces welcome the Sycamores to the Ford Center on Sunday, Feb. 14 for a 3 p.m. game before the teams square off in Terre Haute on Wednesday, Feb. 17 in a 4 p.m. CT contest.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.