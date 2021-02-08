Givance and Newton lead Aces in road loss to Loyola

“I told our guys that we are trying to grow as a program and as a team. We need to have the right approach – you either win big or get ready to win big. In the second half, we narrowed our vision and had a great approach – we tried to win the next four minutes,” Aces head coach Todd Lickliter said. “Facing a team that is first in the league and offense and defense while receiving votes in the top 25 is a big test for us but we fought to the end and did a lot of stuff right.”