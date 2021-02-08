Girl Scout cookie shipments arriving to scout troops

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you are waiting on you orders of Girl Scout cookies, you won’t have to wait much longer.
Girl Scout troops across the Tri-State are receiving their cookie orders this week.
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana says they are distributing over 250,000 boxes.
They say if you have made an order with a Girl Scout, those cookies should be available.
Scout leaders say because of COVID, the girls have had to think outside the box for new and creative ways to sell cookies out in public.
“They’ll have virtual cookie booths that you can do. They’ll also have drive-thru cookie booths this year, which will be fun, and then the traditional cookie booths in the store fronts. We’re always appreciative to our community partners out in this area that allow our girls to learn a lot of amazing skills that they use throughout their entire lives,” said Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana CEO Aimee Stachura.
There is a new cookie that is out now called Toast-Yay. It’s a French toast inspired cookie.
