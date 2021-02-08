Friends celebrate life of Bonnie McLeod

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Super Bowl Sunday is usually a day to celebrate your favorite football team’s success, but it’s also another kind of celebration here in the Tri-State.
For Bonnie McLeod’s family, friends, and community, this Super Bowl Sunday is a tribute to her life.
We did a few stories as Bonnie was fighting for her life on a ventilator as the coronavirus took over.
Her husband, Scott, and neighbors spoke to us about how special she was.
When the pandemic began, Bonnie took to her sewing machine to make masks for anyone who needed it.
She didn’t ask for payment, although you could donate if you could. She made and distributed, thousands of masks.
Her family says she truly touched the lives of so many.
In lieu of a memorial service, Bonnie’s life is being honored with a slideshow presentation via zoom call.
Plus, a “buddy bench” is in the process of being ordered and installed at Yankeetown Elementary School.
