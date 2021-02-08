Free tax help available in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson’s free tax preparation service is back this year.
People can stop by 111 South Adams Street, inside the Housing Authority Building. There, volunteers will help you get your taxes filled out correctly and in on time.
We’re told because of COVID, it’s drop off only.
You’ll go inside with your social security card for everyone in your tax filing household, your driver’s license, and all your tax documents.
Then after a few days, you’ll get a call asking that you come pick up your tax returns and sign for it.
Returns will be electronically submitted to the federal and state government.
“Well the biggest thing this year is the questions about the stimulus payments. Many people received the stimulus payments and some people did not receive stimulus payments for various reasons. If you have not received a stimulus payment, and you are supposed to get a stimulus payment, you can file a tax return for the year 2020. By doing that, if you’re supposed to receive a stimulus payment, then you’ll receive it then,” said volunteer Nibby Priest.
The service is open on Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
