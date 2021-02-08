EVSC Board to discuss House Bill 1005

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is preparing to vote on a resolution regarding State House Bill 1005
The bill, if passed, would use state funds for grants to allow students to attend private schools.
EVSC’s board is expected to unilaterally vote yes on a resolution that opposes House Bill 1005.
The bill is meant to provide grants to pay private school tuition for students who have disabilities, children of military servicemen and women, and children in foster care.
Sources at EVSC say the $100 million they’d take to do that would be better spent improving public schools.
Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg says the school has been told it would take $300 million of state funding to raise Indiana teacher pay to the average level in the midwest.
He says diverting funds from efforts like that isn’t fair to the 90 percent of Indiana students who attend public schools.
The state representatives who proposed the bill stress that the goal of the bill is to give more families a choice in where their children attend school.
EVSC’s board meeting starts at 5:30, and 14 News will bring you an update at 14 News at 6 and 10.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.