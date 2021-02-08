Donut Bank resumes carryout after being drive-thru only since Oct.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donut Bank announced that they are reopening their doors for carryout starting Monday.
Donut Bank became drive-thru only back in October 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
A spokesperson for the business says they will continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.
Staff and patrons will be required to wear a mask at all times within the store and must follow social distancing.
They say dine-in options will remain closed at this time, but they anticipate a return soon at 50 percent capacity.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.