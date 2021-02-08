Donut Bank resumes carryout after being drive-thru only since Oct.

Donut Bank. (Source: Donut Bank.)
By 14 News Staff | February 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 12:27 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donut Bank announced that they are reopening their doors for carryout starting Monday.

Donut Bank became drive-thru only back in October 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

A spokesperson for the business says they will continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.

Staff and patrons will be required to wear a mask at all times within the store and must follow social distancing.

They say dine-in options will remain closed at this time, but they anticipate a return soon at 50 percent capacity.

