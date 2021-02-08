Deputies: Huntingburg man arrested after multiple county chase

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office say a Huntingburg man was arrested Sunday night after a high speed chase.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies say they tried to pull over a vehicle that was traveling on SR 545 near St. Meinrad.
However, they say the driver continued driving east out of St. Meinrad on SR 62 at a high rate of speed.
According to a press release, the chase went into Perry, Dubois, and Crawford County.
In Crawford County, deputies say the driver lost control near Anderson River and drove over an embankment.
That’s when officials say they were able to take the driver into custody.
The driver was identified as Tyler Eckert.
Eckert was charged with resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief and several traffic violations.
