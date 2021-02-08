On Alert for snow and ice through Thursday, more cold & snow this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Active winter weather for most of the week ahead. Southern Indiana and Illinois are under a Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain Monday evening through Tuesday morning. While accumulations will be less than an inch, sub-freezing surface temps will allow precip to stick and cause slick driving on elevated and untreated roads. The low Tuesday morning will drop to 25. After a brief lull in the action, another weather maker moves in Tuesday night through Thursday and will bring periods of freezing rain. Total ice accumulations will be enough to cause travel disruption, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will remain at or just below freezing. By late Friday and the weekend, another surge of Arctic air will send lows into the single digits and highs into the teens. In addition, more snow is likely over the weekend. Alert Days for the weekend are for frigid temps and snow.