28 additional area cases reported in Ill., no new deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,747 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths on Monday.
The total in Illinois now sits at 1,148,088 confirmed cases and 19,668 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are 28 new cases in our local Illinois counties.
13 of those new cases are in White County, 11 are in Wayne County and there are two new cases in both Wabash and Edwards Counties.
There were no new deaths reported in our area.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,631 cases, 44 deaths
- White County - 1,551 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,280 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 509 cases, 8 deaths
