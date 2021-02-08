Aces Volleyball Falls in Four Sets to Northern Iowa

The third set resembled the first as both teams grappled for control in the early going. A service ace from Alondra Vasquez punctuated Evansville’s run midway through the set as the Aces pulled out to a 15-11 lead. UNI made a run following Evansville’s four-point lead, getting within one at 17-16. After the Panthers got within one point, the Aces ran off back-to-back points on kills by Feliciano and Brook Springer to regain a three-point lead. Evansville’s ability to stave off UNI late paid off as three kills from Vazquez helped seal a 25-21 third-set win for Evansville. The Aces limited the Panthers to just .146 hitting in the third set, their lowest of the match, while Evansville recorded its highest hitting rate of the day with .255.