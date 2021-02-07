Warrick Co. schools adopting new contact tracing guidelines

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation says it’s going to adopt some new COVID-19 related guidelines Monday.
School officials say they consulted with the Warrick County Health Department about the state’s new guidelines for contact tracing in schools.
We are told the new three-foot contact tracing guidelines only apply to classrooms. Officials say all students must be facing the same direction and wearing a mask.
School officials say they were repeatedly assured by the ISDOH that this shortened contact tracing distance does not pose an additional threat of COVID infection to students, teachers or staff.
