USI volleyball earns second-straight sweep

The total USI kill count was spread throughout the roster, with seven players recording at least 2 or more kills against the Hounds. Following Anderson’s 17-kill performance was Taylor Litteken (8), Abby Weber (7), Sidney Hegg (6), Katherine Koch (4), Abby Bednar (3), and Cepicky (2). Koch and Hegg both marked up the scorebook, with Koch adding five assists, six digs, and an ace to her kill count. Hegg came through with a hitting percentage of .667 and added two assists, two digs, and a block to her stat line.