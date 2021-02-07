USI volleyball earns second-straight sweep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Volleyball swept GLVC-East Division rival University of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon, improving them to 2-1, which marked back-to-back matches the Eagles have achieved a sweep of its opponent.
The Screaming Eagles were led by senior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) and sophomore outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois), who both posted their second double-double of the season. Cepicky dished out 33 assists, adding to her already impressive season total of 55, while also laying out for 12 digs. Anderson blasted another impressive number of kills with 17 and collected 10 digs through the three-set win. Anderson also posted a hitting percentage of .389 from her total attack count of 36.
The total USI kill count was spread throughout the roster, with seven players recording at least 2 or more kills against the Hounds. Following Anderson’s 17-kill performance was Taylor Litteken (8), Abby Weber (7), Sidney Hegg (6), Katherine Koch (4), Abby Bednar (3), and Cepicky (2). Koch and Hegg both marked up the scorebook, with Koch adding five assists, six digs, and an ace to her kill count. Hegg came through with a hitting percentage of .667 and added two assists, two digs, and a block to her stat line.
Libero Callie Gubera tied Cepicky in total digs with 12 to lead the Eagles on the defensive end. The two seniors were not the only ones to dive into action on defense as six players also recorded two or more digs: Anderson 10, Weber 6, Koch 6, Hegg 2, Dazey 2, Litteken 2.
NOTES: USI posted its best hitting percentage of the season with a .366 off of 101 total attacks with 47 kills and only 10 attack errors (season low). The Eagles also had more offensive balance with a season-high in assists (44). Senior setter
Casey Cepicky added to her career assist total well with her 33-assist performance against the Hounds. She now has 2,351 career assists (sixth all-time) and averaging 8.00 assists per set (11 sets) this season. Sophomore
Leah Anderson has slammed defenses through the first three matches of the season, recording 42 kills through 11 sets (3.82 per set) and 10 service aces so far. She is also averaging 18.0 points per match with 54.0 total this season.
UP NEXT: USI Volleyball will take on McKendree on February 13th in Lebanon, Illinois at 11 A.M. The match will be broadcast on GLVCSN.
